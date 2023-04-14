It’s a good day to be an EverQuote Inc. (EVER) shareholder

In the latest session, EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed at $12.36 up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $12.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684700 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EverQuote Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Brainard David sold 10,305 shares for $12.53 per share. The transaction valued at 129,122 led to the insider holds 163,418 shares of the business.

Shields John L. sold 810 shares of EVER for $10,149 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 19,661 shares after completing the transaction at $12.53 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Shields John L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,490 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 19,370 and left with 20,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVER now has a Market Capitalization of 402.69M and an Enterprise Value of 378.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $18.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVER has traded an average of 395.29K shares per day and 250.42k over the past ten days. A total of 32.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Mar 30, 2023 were 964.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 1.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $104.37M to a low estimate of $102.21M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.68M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.99M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $422.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $404.13M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $564.4M and the low estimate is $484M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.