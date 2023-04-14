It’s a good day to be an MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) shareholder

As of close of business last night, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.07, down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $30.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671173 shares were traded. MDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $26 from $30 previously.

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $30.

On March 23, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 23, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDU now has a Market Capitalization of 6.11B and an Enterprise Value of 9.24B. As of this moment, MDU’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDU has reached a high of $32.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDU traded 949.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 729.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 203.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MDU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 3.67M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, MDU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.89. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.04. The current Payout Ratio is 48.10% for MDU, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.32B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.