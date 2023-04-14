It’s a good day to be an Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) shareholder

In the latest session, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) closed at $147.42 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $149.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863536 shares were traded. MAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 441.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $156.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when DelPriore Robert J. sold 1,767 shares for $150.21 per share. The transaction valued at 265,421 led to the insider holds 45,006 shares of the business.

Carpenter Melanie sold 480 shares of MAA for $72,101 on Apr 04. The EVP & CHRO now owns 16,669 shares after completing the transaction at $150.21 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Hill Adrian, who serves as the EVP, Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 584 shares for $164.28 each. As a result, the insider received 95,941 and left with 27,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAA now has a Market Capitalization of 17.52B and an Enterprise Value of 21.89B. As of this moment, Mid-America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAA has reached a high of $215.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAA has traded an average of 790.70K shares per day and 688.48k over the past ten days. A total of 115.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAA is 5.60, from 4.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.82. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.21 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $528.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $533.1M to a low estimate of $519.7M. As of the current estimate, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $476.08M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.5M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $540.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.