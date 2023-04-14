It’s a good day to be an NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shareholder

In the latest session, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) closed at $171.92 up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $170.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648241 shares were traded. NXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $167 from $160 previously.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $195.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $140.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 44.21B and an Enterprise Value of 51.53B. As of this moment, NXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has reached a high of $198.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 181.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NXPI has traded an average of 2.06M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 259.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NXPI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.71M, compared to 6.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NXPI is 4.06, from 3.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.06 and a low estimate of $3.01, while EPS last year was $3.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.89 and $10.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.52. EPS for the following year is $13.84, with 25 analysts recommending between $16.99 and $10.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.04B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.14B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.04B, a decrease of -8.20% less than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.79B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.21B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.46B and the low estimate is $11.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.