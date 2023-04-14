It’s an appealing income play to consider Carter’s Inc. (CRI)

The price of Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed at $70.51 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $71.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579191 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.66B. As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $94.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRI traded on average about 734.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 601.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.27M. Shares short for CRI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRI is 3.00, which was 3.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.50% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $648.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $652M to a low estimate of $646.13M. As of the current estimate, Carter’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $781.28M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $629.8M, a decrease of -10.10% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $655M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $613.18M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.