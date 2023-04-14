It’s an appealing income play to consider First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

The price of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) closed at $51.01 in the last session, down -0.22% from day before closing price of $51.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023009 shares were traded. FR stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $56.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.88B and an Enterprise Value of 8.84B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FR has reached a high of $65.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FR traded on average about 820.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 678.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.61M. Shares short for FR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 2.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FR is 1.28, which was 1.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $143.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.74M to a low estimate of $141M. As of the current estimate, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.51M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.77M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $608.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $539.93M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $644.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $670.18M and the low estimate is $593M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.