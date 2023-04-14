It’s an appealing income play to consider HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

The price of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed at $273.41 in the last session, up 0.38% from day before closing price of $272.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1612610 shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $275.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $271.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $160 from $233 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $273 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Paslick P. Martin sold 2,539 shares for $270.00 per share. The transaction valued at 685,530 led to the insider holds 24,643 shares of the business.

Paslick P. Martin sold 3,034 shares of HCA for $804,010 on Apr 04. The SVP and CIO now owns 24,643 shares after completing the transaction at $265.00 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Whalen Kathleen M, who serves as the SVP & Chief Ethics Officer of the company, sold 1,734 shares for $263.61 each. As a result, the insider received 457,097 and left with 9,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCA now has a Market Capitalization of 75.30B and an Enterprise Value of 114.59B. As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $279.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 256.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCA traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 280.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.98M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HCA is 2.40, which was 2.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.2 and a low estimate of $3.46, while EPS last year was $4.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.27, with high estimates of $4.85 and low estimates of $3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.32 and $16.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.24. EPS for the following year is $19.36, with 21 analysts recommending between $21.26 and $18.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.94B to a low estimate of $14.38B. As of the current estimate, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.95B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.49B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.29B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.23B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.7B and the low estimate is $65.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.