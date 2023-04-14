It’s an appealing income play to consider Target Corporation (TGT)

After finishing at $163.51 in the prior trading day, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed at $163.27, down -0.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2464159 shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $163.

On January 24, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $190.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $142.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when LIU DON H sold 6,000 shares for $167.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,000 led to the insider holds 53,078 shares of the business.

LIU DON H sold 6,000 shares of TGT for $990,000 on Mar 31. The Executive Officer now owns 59,078 shares after completing the transaction at $165.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Cornell Brian C, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $158.98 each. As a result, the insider received 5,564,130 and left with 191,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGT now has a Market Capitalization of 78.07B and an Enterprise Value of 94.91B. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $254.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 460.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.78M with a Short Ratio of 8.78M, compared to 9.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TGT’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.96, compared to 4.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 65.80% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.05 and $7.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.47. EPS for the following year is $10.57, with 31 analysts recommending between $11.63 and $9.58.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $25.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.86B to a low estimate of $24.75B. As of the current estimate, Target Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.17B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.28B, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.71B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.12B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.9B and the low estimate is $110.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.