It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) stock

The closing price of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) was $68.69 for the day, down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $68.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553629 shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Wang Feng-Ming sold 16,644 shares for $76.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,279,091 led to the insider holds 718,152 shares of the business.

Kohn Leslie sold 11,881 shares of AMBA for $913,055 on Mar 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 917,715 shares after completing the transaction at $76.85 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, WHITE BRIAN C, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 10,554 shares for $76.85 each. As a result, the insider received 811,075 and left with 10,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $99.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.08.

Shares Statistics:

AMBA traded an average of 474.80K shares per day over the past three months and 451.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.25M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.95 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.29M to a low estimate of $61.7M. As of the current estimate, Ambarella Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.31M, an estimated decrease of -31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.15M, a decrease of -17.00% over than the figure of -$31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.19M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $287.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $337.61M, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435M and the low estimate is $326.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.