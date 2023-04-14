It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Amphenol Corporation (APH) stock

The closing price of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) was $78.65 for the day, up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $78.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2021947 shares were traded. APH stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of APH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

On November 22, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $87 to $88.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $83.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 129,800 shares for $81.64 per share. The transaction valued at 10,596,236 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NORWITT RICHARD ADAM sold 650,000 shares of APH for $53,115,790 on Feb 03. The President & CEO now owns 967,424 shares after completing the transaction at $81.72 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, D’AMICO LANCE E, who serves as the Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $82.19 each. As a result, the insider received 2,054,728 and left with 25,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APH now has a Market Capitalization of 46.55B and an Enterprise Value of 49.69B. As of this moment, Amphenol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APH has reached a high of $82.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.68.

Shares Statistics:

APH traded an average of 2.48M shares per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 595.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.63M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 4.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.81, APH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97. The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for APH, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 04, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.98B to a low estimate of $2.87B. As of the current estimate, Amphenol Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.08B, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.62B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.73B and the low estimate is $12.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.