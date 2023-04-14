It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) stock

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) closed the day trading at $1.24 up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706190 shares were traded. AUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 127.70 and its Current Ratio is at 127.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUST now has a Market Capitalization of 16.19M and an Enterprise Value of 3.91M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUST has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0367, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1968.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUST traded about 150.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUST traded about 628.5k shares per day. A total of 13.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.14M. Insiders hold about 50.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AUST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 70.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 51.6k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.