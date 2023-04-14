It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With General Dynamics Corporation (GD) stock

The closing price of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) was $228.77 for the day, down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $229.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901490 shares were traded. GD stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $298.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $238.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 12, 2022, with a $238 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Burns Mark Lagrand sold 27,600 shares for $226.93 per share. The transaction valued at 6,263,323 led to the insider holds 56,909 shares of the business.

Roualet Mark C. sold 23,600 shares of GD for $5,686,750 on Aug 15. The Executive Vice President now owns 142,661 shares after completing the transaction at $240.96 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 71,461 shares for $227.05 each. As a result, the insider received 16,225,240 and left with 781,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GD now has a Market Capitalization of 62.71B and an Enterprise Value of 73.58B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GD has reached a high of $256.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 227.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.25.

Shares Statistics:

GD traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 273.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.04, GD has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for GD, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.92 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $2.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.92 and $12.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.73. EPS for the following year is $14.76, with 23 analysts recommending between $15.25 and $13.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.56B to a low estimate of $8.97B. As of the current estimate, General Dynamics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.39B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.65B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.39B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.41B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.03B and the low estimate is $43.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.