LEN (Lennar Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed at $103.84 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $105.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3257216 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $76.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when BESSETTE DIANE J sold 9,289 shares for $103.16 per share. The transaction valued at 958,279 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Collins David M sold 15,000 shares of LEN for $1,230,000 on Jul 21. The VP & Controller now owns 41,382 shares after completing the transaction at $82.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, SUSTANA MARK, who serves as the VP/General Counsel/Secretary of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $71.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,577,180 and left with 46,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 29.99B and an Enterprise Value of 30.93B. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $109.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEN traded on average about 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 286.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.64M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 7.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LEN is 1.50, which was 1.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $2.16, while EPS last year was $4.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $8.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.99. EPS for the following year is $10.74, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.7 and $7.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.59B to a low estimate of $6.8B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.36B, an estimated decrease of -14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.71B, a decrease of -14.40% less than the figure of -$14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.6B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.67B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.39B and the low estimate is $24.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.