My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.71 in the prior trading day, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) closed at $1.48, down -13.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1558623 shares were traded. MYSZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MYSZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYSZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78M and an Enterprise Value of -753.34k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYSZ has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6889, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9096.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 90.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 190.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04M. Insiders hold about 21.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.68% stake in the company. Shares short for MYSZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 35.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 30.44k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYSZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131k, up 1,426.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.