SITC (SITE Centers Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $11.75 in the prior trading day, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) closed at $11.81, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138803 shares were traded. SITC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SITC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 121.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

On August 16, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $17.

On September 23, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on September 23, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Cattonar John M sold 11,000 shares for $13.61 per share. The transaction valued at 149,743 led to the insider holds 40,922 shares of the business.

Lukes David R sold 310,797 shares of SITC for $5,155,283 on Apr 28. The President & CEO now owns 1,164,513 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SITC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.46B and an Enterprise Value of 4.32B. As of this moment, SITE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has reached a high of $17.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.38M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SITC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 11.71M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SITC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.52, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.99.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $134.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.02M to a low estimate of $131.36M. As of the current estimate, SITE Centers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $131.06M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.49M, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.61M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $560.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $522.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.81M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $580M and the low estimate is $523.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.