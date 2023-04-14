The name BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) closed at $5.54 up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $5.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1559088 shares were traded. BRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.50.

On December 17, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $11.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on December 17, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 209,471,664 led to the insider holds 79,001 shares of the business.

Witt Andrew Elmore bought 10,000 shares of BRSP for $71,800 on Jun 16. The insider now owns 368,211 shares after completing the transaction at $7.18 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, RICE CATHERINE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,316 and bolstered with 65,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 716.00M and an Enterprise Value of 3.60B. As of this moment, BrightSpire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSP has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRSP has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 129.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.10M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 1.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRSP is 0.80, from 0.79 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.00.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $33.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.2M to a low estimate of $30.83M. As of the current estimate, BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.39M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.12M, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.98M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.1M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.8M and the low estimate is $126M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.