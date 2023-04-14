The name Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s stock clocked out at $492.14, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $488.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908803 shares were traded. LMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $493.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $485.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $427 to $510.

DZ Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $523.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Cahill Timothy S sold 2,534 shares for $479.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,214,908 led to the insider holds 10,460 shares of the business.

Lavan Maryanne sold 4,554 shares of LMT for $2,170,840 on Mar 02. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $476.69 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Hill Stephanie C., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,541 shares for $476.61 each. As a result, the insider received 734,462 and left with 14,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMT now has a Market Capitalization of 124.16B and an Enterprise Value of 137.05B. As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $498.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $373.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 476.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 451.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LMT traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.80M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.4M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 11.40, LMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 12.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 52.30% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.22 and a low estimate of $5.86, while EPS last year was $6.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.45, with high estimates of $6.57 and low estimates of $6.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.2 and $25.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.77. EPS for the following year is $27.97, with 22 analysts recommending between $28.89 and $26.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $15.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.46B to a low estimate of $14.76B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $14.96B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.88B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.4B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.98B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.59B and the low estimate is $66.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.