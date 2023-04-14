The name OceanPal Inc. (OP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) closed at $0.30 down -17.22% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0620 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375195 shares were traded. OP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3579 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OceanPal Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.20M and an Enterprise Value of -250.64k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OP has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.8840.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OP has traded an average of 817.59K shares per day and 528.98k over the past ten days. A total of 24.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.84M. Insiders hold about 5.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 364.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 375.58k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OP is 0.40, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 111.11%.