The name The Allstate Corporation (ALL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) closed at $114.11 down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $116.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2889533 shares were traded. ALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Allstate Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $130.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $136 to $158.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Merten Jesse E sold 29,451 shares for $134.18 per share. The transaction valued at 3,951,588 led to the insider holds 16,668 shares of the business.

Gupta Suren sold 20,241 shares of ALL for $2,773,017 on Jan 03. The President, Enterprise Services now owns 82,270 shares after completing the transaction at $137.00 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Gupta Suren, who serves as the President, Enterprise Services of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $135.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,410,200 and left with 82,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALL now has a Market Capitalization of 30.55B and an Enterprise Value of 39.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $144.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALL has traded an average of 1.97M shares per day and 1.62M over the past ten days. A total of 264.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.64M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 3.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALL is 3.56, from 3.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $2.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $13.3, with 19 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12B to a low estimate of $11.18B. As of the current estimate, The Allstate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.76B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.52B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.84B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.79B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.39B and the low estimate is $49.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.