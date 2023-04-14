The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $76.70 in the prior trading day, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) closed at $77.20, up 0.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5032927 shares were traded. TJX stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TJX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $70.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when MEYROWITZ CAROL sold 16,223 shares for $79.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,294,470 led to the insider holds 209,390 shares of the business.

Greenlees Louise sold 6,708 shares of TJX for $536,577 on Nov 22. The SEVP – Group President now owns 51,627 shares after completing the transaction at $79.99 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, LANE AMY B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $78.86 each. As a result, the insider received 252,351 and left with 26,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TJX now has a Market Capitalization of 90.29B and an Enterprise Value of 97.56B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has reached a high of $83.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TJX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 6.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TJX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.18, compared to 1.33 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 38.10% for TJX, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $3.9, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.1 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $11.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.87B to a low estimate of $11.68B. As of the current estimate, The TJX Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.41B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.45B, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.25B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TJX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.94B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.62B and the low estimate is $54.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.