There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) can be one of them

The closing price of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) was $12.29 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $12.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747987 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Mehta Vikas sold 67,252 shares for $12.14 per share. The transaction valued at 816,439 led to the insider holds 354,429 shares of the business.

ZERELLA WILLIAM sold 17,500 shares of ACVA for $212,625 on Apr 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 333,567 shares after completing the transaction at $12.15 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Anderson Craig Eric, who serves as the CCDSO of the company, sold 15,758 shares for $12.14 each. As a result, the insider received 191,302 and left with 215,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $14.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.15.

Shares Statistics:

ACVA traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 892.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.58M with a Short Ratio of 9.58M, compared to 9.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.15M to a low estimate of $107M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.06M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.91M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.53M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.1M and the low estimate is $511.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.