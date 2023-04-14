There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) can be one of them

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) closed the day trading at $108.94 down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $109.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244468 shares were traded. SPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when SMITH J ALBERT JR bought 690 shares for $109.33 per share. The transaction valued at 75,438 led to the insider holds 60,167 shares of the business.

HORN KAREN N bought 551 shares of SPG for $60,241 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 34,079 shares after completing the transaction at $109.33 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 506 shares for $109.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,321 and bolstered with 46,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.99B and an Enterprise Value of 60.87B. As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $134.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPG traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPG traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 326.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 5.62M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Dividends & Splits

SPG’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.20, up from 6.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.98. The current Payout Ratio is 105.90% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.27 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.25B and the low estimate is $4.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.