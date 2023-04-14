There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) can be one of them

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) closed the day trading at $19.25 down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $19.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1405467 shares were traded. SKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on November 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when TANGER STEVEN B sold 75,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 1,274,686 shares of the business.

TANGER STEVEN B sold 50,000 shares of SKT for $975,000 on Nov 14. The Executive Chair of the Board now owns 1,349,686 shares after completing the transaction at $19.50 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, TANGER STEVEN B, who serves as the Executive Chair of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 950,000 and left with 1,399,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05B and an Enterprise Value of 3.31B. As of this moment, Tanger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has reached a high of $20.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKT traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKT traded about 1.29M shares per day. A total of 103.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.70M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 5.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Dividends & Splits

SKT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.03. The current Payout Ratio is 107.30% for SKT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $107.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.76M to a low estimate of $105M. As of the current estimate, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.87M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.14M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $455.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $446.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $442.61M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $464.43M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.