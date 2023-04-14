There are many powerful catalysts in the market: WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) can be one of them

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) closed the day trading at $97.95 down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $98.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687623 shares were traded. WEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $98 from $108 previously.

On June 27, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $104.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $109.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when PAYNE ULICE JR sold 950 shares for $97.59 per share. The transaction valued at 92,708 led to the insider holds 21,375 shares of the business.

Lauber Scott J sold 5,000 shares of WEC for $485,879 on Nov 22. The President and CEO now owns 24,601 shares after completing the transaction at $97.18 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Erickson Joshua M, who serves as the VP and Deputy General Counsel of the company, sold 150 shares for $93.30 each. As a result, the insider received 13,994 and left with 2,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEC now has a Market Capitalization of 31.07B and an Enterprise Value of 48.37B. As of this moment, WEC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEC has reached a high of $108.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WEC traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WEC traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 315.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.03M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WEC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

WEC’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.12, up from 2.91 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 65.20% for WEC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.62 and $4.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $2.43B. As of the current estimate, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.91B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B, a decrease of -4.40% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.6B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.67B and the low estimate is $8.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.