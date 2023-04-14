There is a good chance Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $86.07 in the prior trading day, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $87.36, up 1.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618935 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CELH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $104.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on January 06, 2023, with a $104 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly sold 554,017 shares for $90.25 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000,034 led to the insider holds 8,846,232 shares of the business.

Milmoe William H. sold 30,000 shares of CELH for $3,219,000 on Jan 13. The 10% Owner now owns 64,415 shares after completing the transaction at $107.30 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Castaldo Nicholas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $101.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,111,315 and left with 81,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.60B and an Enterprise Value of 6.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 164.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $122.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 925.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 528.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 9.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.53% and a Short% of Float of 15.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $215.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.1M to a low estimate of $196.68M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.39M, an estimated increase of 61.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.65M, an increase of 58.80% less than the figure of $61.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.88M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.6M, up 54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.