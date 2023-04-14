There is a good chance Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) closed at $12.25 in the last session, down -0.97% from day before closing price of $12.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739586 shares were traded. EFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $17.50 to $15.50.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFC now has a Market Capitalization of 838.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFC has reached a high of $16.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EFC traded on average about 910.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.75M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EFC is 1.80, which was 1.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.91.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40M to a low estimate of $28.05M. As of the current estimate, Ellington Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.06M, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.79M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.44M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173M and the low estimate is $135.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.