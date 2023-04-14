There is a good chance Equifax Inc. (EFX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $195.59 in the prior trading day, Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) closed at $198.15, up 1.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862144 shares were traded. EFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EFX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On November 15, 2022, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $230.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $195 to $158.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Griggs James M sold 300 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 4,820 shares of the business.

Nelson Lisa M sold 100 shares of EFX for $15,958 on Nov 03. The EVP, President International now owns 7,406 shares after completing the transaction at $159.58 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, GAMBLE JOHN W JR, who serves as the EVP, CFO & COO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $165.52 each. As a result, the insider received 2,482,852 and left with 46,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFX now has a Market Capitalization of 24.72B and an Enterprise Value of 30.22B. As of this moment, Equifax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $234.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 204.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 195.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 797.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 680.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 4.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EFX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.37 and $6.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.16. EPS for the following year is $9.1, with 19 analysts recommending between $10 and $8.12.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Equifax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.07B and the low estimate is $5.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.