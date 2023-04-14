There is a good chance Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $16.15 in the prior trading day, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) closed at $16.10, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995228 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 221.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $19.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.62B and an Enterprise Value of 6.24B. As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $27.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 223.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.17M, compared to 6.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IRT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.54, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $161.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.6M to a low estimate of $156.25M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.36M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.06M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $168.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $657M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $666.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.52M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $698.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $733.4M and the low estimate is $684.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.