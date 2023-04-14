There Is Still Room For Exelon Corporation (EXC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) was $42.89 for the day, down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $43.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12061446 shares were traded. EXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Khouzami Carim V sold 6,000 shares for $41.65 per share. The transaction valued at 249,900 led to the insider holds 4,498 shares of the business.

Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares of EXC for $211,378 on May 18. The CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXC now has a Market Capitalization of 43.01B and an Enterprise Value of 82.66B. As of this moment, Exelon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has reached a high of $50.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.89.

Shares Statistics:

EXC traded an average of 7.33M shares per day over the past three months and 6.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 995.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 991.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.18M with a Short Ratio of 14.18M, compared to 10.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.35, EXC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for EXC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.61B to a low estimate of $4.64B. As of the current estimate, Exelon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.33B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.35B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.87B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.08B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.87B and the low estimate is $18.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.