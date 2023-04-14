There Is Still Room For IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) closed the day trading at $13.86 up 3.98% from the previous closing price of $13.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667718 shares were traded. IDYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IDYA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On February 28, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

On December 28, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on December 28, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDYA now has a Market Capitalization of 645.00M and an Enterprise Value of 283.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $19.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IDYA traded about 367.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IDYA traded about 424.52k shares per day. A total of 48.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.23M. Insiders hold about 1.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 4.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.08% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.37. EPS for the following year is -$2.65, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.02 and -$3.53.