There Is Still Room For Illumina Inc. (ILMN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) was $232.67 for the day, up 2.55% from the previous closing price of $226.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057788 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $232.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $228.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ILMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 348.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $216.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares for $199.06 per share. The transaction valued at 779,737 led to the insider holds 2,881 shares of the business.

Aravanis Alexander sold 5,398 shares of ILMN for $1,088,982 on Feb 22. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,922 shares after completing the transaction at $201.74 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $211.57 each. As a result, the insider received 105,785 and left with 38,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILMN now has a Market Capitalization of 35.99B and an Enterprise Value of 37.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $352.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 209.39.

Shares Statistics:

ILMN traded an average of 1.26M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.77 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.