There Is Still Room For KT Corporation (KT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) was $11.76 for the day, up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $11.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557441 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.94B and an Enterprise Value of 10.66B. As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.24.

Shares Statistics:

KT traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 512.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 467.29M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.6M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1,960.00, KT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.