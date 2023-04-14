There Is Still Room For LivaNova PLC (LIVN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) closed the day trading at $43.31 up 2.44% from the previous closing price of $42.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531004 shares were traded. LIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $95.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when McDonald Damien sold 2,220 shares for $54.56 per share. The transaction valued at 121,123 led to the insider holds 83,749 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 84.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIVN has reached a high of $88.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIVN traded about 533.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIVN traded about 427.33k shares per day. A total of 53.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.31M. Shares short for LIVN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $243.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.8M to a low estimate of $239.84M. As of the current estimate, LivaNova PLC’s year-ago sales were $240.2M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $265.19M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $268.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.