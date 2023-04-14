There Is Still Room For Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) closed the day trading at $1.02 down -2.86% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545757 shares were traded. RPID stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RPID, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 50,000 shares for $4.66 per share. The transaction valued at 233,230 led to the insider holds 2,904,490 shares of the business.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 10,100 shares of RPID for $50,367 on Jun 02. The 10% Owner now owns 2,875,092 shares after completing the transaction at $4.99 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 47,117 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,267 and bolstered with 2,869,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPID now has a Market Capitalization of 41.81M and an Enterprise Value of -58.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPID has reached a high of $6.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2298, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5056.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RPID traded about 71.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RPID traded about 98.16k shares per day. A total of 42.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.44M. Insiders hold about 12.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RPID as of Mar 30, 2023 were 58.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 21.07k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $4.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.4M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.16M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.77M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.13M, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.64M and the low estimate is $32.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.