There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY).

As of close of business last night, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.35, up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $19.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3537246 shares were traded. NLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $19.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.25 to $6.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112,000 led to the insider holds 1,669,013 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NLY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.46B. As of this moment, Annaly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has reached a high of $27.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NLY traded 5.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 468.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NLY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 23.61M with a Short Ratio of 23.61M, compared to 14.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.52, NLY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.23.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $816.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $890M to a low estimate of $707M. As of the current estimate, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $655.85M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $863.2M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $946M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.