There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641363 shares were traded. BRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 114,748 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRMK now has a Market Capitalization of 616.59M and an Enterprise Value of 666.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRMK has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2684.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRMK has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 752.79k over the past ten days. A total of 132.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRMK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 4.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRMK is 0.42, from 0.77 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.56M to a low estimate of $24M. As of the current estimate, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.87M, an estimated decrease of -17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.27M, a decrease of -11.40% over than the figure of -$17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.88M, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.15M and the low estimate is $102.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.