There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Eversource Energy (ES).

In the latest session, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) closed at $79.62 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $79.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3175244 shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eversource Energy’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $92.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on August 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FORRY LINDA DORCENA sold 1,554 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 116,594 led to the insider holds 8,252 shares of the business.

Williams Frederica M sold 1,943 shares of ES for $153,167 on Feb 16. The Trustee now owns 20,763 shares after completing the transaction at $78.83 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C, who serves as the Trustee of the company, sold 1,943 shares for $81.08 each. As a result, the insider received 157,538 and left with 18,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ES now has a Market Capitalization of 27.98B and an Enterprise Value of 50.55B. As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ES has traded an average of 1.84M shares per day and 1.67M over the past ten days. A total of 348.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 4.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ES is 2.70, from 2.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 62.90% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $4.67, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.27B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $2.81B. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.53B, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.43B and the low estimate is $10.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.