There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: TechnipFMC plc (FTI).

In the latest session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $13.55 down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $13.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2327167 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TechnipFMC plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 22,208 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 335,341 led to the insider holds 107,092 shares of the business.

Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares of FTI for $124,800 on Dec 29. The President Subsea now owns 138,545 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.00B and an Enterprise Value of 7.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTI has traded an average of 5.57M shares per day and 3.36M over the past ten days. A total of 444.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Shares short for FTI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.24M with a Short Ratio of 12.24M, compared to 13.95M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, TechnipFMC plc’s year-ago sales were $1.56B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.89B, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.7B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.08B and the low estimate is $7.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.