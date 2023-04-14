There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: TEGNA Inc. (TGNA).

As of close of business last night, TEGNA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.81, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $16.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652962 shares were traded. TGNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TGNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.76B and an Enterprise Value of 6.36B. As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $22.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TGNA traded 2.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.58M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 5.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, TGNA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $752.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $763M to a low estimate of $746.4M. As of the current estimate, TEGNA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $774.12M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.93M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $778M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $741.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.