There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI).

As of close of business last night, United Community Banks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.51, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $27.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660138 shares were traded. UCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UCBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 649 shares for $38.52 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999 led to the insider holds 69,514 shares of the business.

DANIELS KENNETH L bought 500 shares of UCBI for $14,100 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 13,299 shares after completing the transaction at $28.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UCBI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has reached a high of $39.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UCBI traded 731.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 596.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UCBI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 2.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.86, UCBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46. The current Payout Ratio is 34.10% for UCBI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $251.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.1M to a low estimate of $239.1M. As of the current estimate, United Community Banks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.94M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.13M, an increase of 23.10% over than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $245.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.15M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.