There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) closed the day trading at $61.73 up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $61.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2098826 shares were traded. CMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $61 to $64.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Rich Brian F sold 4,000 shares for $61.72 per share. The transaction valued at 246,880 led to the insider holds 91,927 shares of the business.

Hofmeister Brandon J. sold 1,250 shares of CMS for $75,002 on Mar 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 62,881 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Hofmeister Brandon J., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 64,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.00B and an Enterprise Value of 32.37B. As of this moment, CMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMS has reached a high of $73.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMS traded about 1.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMS traded about 2.22M shares per day. A total of 289.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.35M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.40M, compared to 6.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Dividends & Splits

CMS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.95, up from 1.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.34, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $3.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, CMS Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.7B and the low estimate is $7.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.