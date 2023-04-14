There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding General Electric Company (GE)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) closed the day trading at $94.30 up 0.21% from the previous closing price of $94.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8754632 shares were traded. GE stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $93 to $98.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $104.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares for $74.13 per share. The transaction valued at 106,895 led to the insider holds 15,943 shares of the business.

Reynolds Paula Rosput bought 1,200 shares of GE for $93,180 on May 06. The Director now owns 5,563 shares after completing the transaction at $77.65 per share. On May 06, another insider, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 72,025,826 shares for $34.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,481,289,706 and left with 3,931,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GE now has a Market Capitalization of 102.60B and an Enterprise Value of 103.20B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 173.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GE has reached a high of $97.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GE traded about 7.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GE traded about 6.64M shares per day. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.55M with a Short Ratio of 16.55M, compared to 13.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

GE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 109.93% for GE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $13.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.96B to a low estimate of $12.72B. As of the current estimate, General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $17.04B, an estimated decrease of -21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.9B, a decrease of -20.10% over than the figure of -$21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.32B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.56B, down -19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.98B and the low estimate is $63.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.