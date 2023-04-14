There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

The closing price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) was $63.48 for the day, down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $63.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1885587 shares were traded. PEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $76.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Carr Eric sold 7,105 shares for $57.63 per share. The transaction valued at 409,497 led to the insider holds 6,482 shares of the business.

Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of PEG for $12,090 on Dec 05. The Vice President and Controller now owns 29,776 shares after completing the transaction at $60.45 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Chernick Rose M, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 200 shares for $57.14 each. As a result, the insider received 11,428 and left with 29,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEG now has a Market Capitalization of 31.75B and an Enterprise Value of 51.72B. As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.13.

Shares Statistics:

PEG traded an average of 2.63M shares per day over the past three months and 3.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 498.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 498.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 5.42M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.16, PEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 104.30% for PEG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.23B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.8B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.67B and the low estimate is $8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.