This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

In the latest session, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) closed at $119.54 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $121.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233310 shares were traded. ARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $194.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when MARCUS JOEL S sold 9,000 shares for $168.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,512,000 led to the insider holds 388,729 shares of the business.

Cunningham John H sold 7,800 shares of ARE for $1,293,084 on Feb 07. The EVP – Regional Market Director now owns 62,586 shares after completing the transaction at $165.78 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Lee Orraparn C., who serves as the EVP – Accounting of the company, sold 4,800 shares for $167.11 each. As a result, the insider received 802,128 and left with 33,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARE now has a Market Capitalization of 21.30B and an Enterprise Value of 31.04B. As of this moment, Alexandria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARE has reached a high of $201.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARE has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 999.92k over the past ten days. A total of 165.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.65M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ARE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 1.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARE is 4.84, from 4.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 148.80% for ARE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 23, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.74 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $609.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $679.51M to a low estimate of $521.76M. As of the current estimate, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $469.54M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $627.5M, an increase of 29.40% less than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $707M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $533.39M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.