This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

In the latest session, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) closed at $114.34 down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $115.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923476 shares were traded. ATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atmos Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $133.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $107.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when COCKLIN KIM R sold 12,500 shares for $117.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,464,295 led to the insider holds 228,846 shares of the business.

THOMAS RICHARD M sold 1,100 shares of ATO for $121,407 on Nov 15. The VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER now owns 2,891 shares after completing the transaction at $110.37 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, MCDILL JOHN S, who serves as the SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS of the company, sold 2 shares for $101.04 each. As a result, the insider received 202 and left with 20,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATO now has a Market Capitalization of 16.81B and an Enterprise Value of 25.40B. As of this moment, Atmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATO has reached a high of $122.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATO has traded an average of 826.45K shares per day and 876.39k over the past ten days. A total of 141.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ATO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 7.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ATO is 2.96, from 2.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 48.57% for ATO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.09 and $5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.02. EPS for the following year is $6.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Atmos Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.09M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $948M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.2B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.