This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

In the latest session, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) closed at $497.89 up 1.75% from its previous closing price of $489.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1599135 shares were traded. COST stock price reached its highest trading level at $498.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $490.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2023, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $560.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $510.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $510 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Frates Caton sold 600 shares for $497.35 per share. The transaction valued at 298,408 led to the insider holds 4,320 shares of the business.

GALANTI RICHARD A sold 2,068 shares of COST for $999,506 on Mar 14. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 25,350 shares after completing the transaction at $483.32 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Miller Russell D, who serves as the Senior EVP of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $488.95 each. As a result, the insider received 733,430 and left with 10,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COST now has a Market Capitalization of 221.14B and an Enterprise Value of 216.58B. As of this moment, Costco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COST has reached a high of $609.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $406.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 494.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 499.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COST has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 2.03M over the past ten days. A total of 443.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COST is 3.60, from 3.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for COST, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 13, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 30 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.48 and a low estimate of $3.04, while EPS last year was $3.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.74, with high estimates of $5.38 and low estimates of $4.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.27 and $13.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.49. EPS for the following year is $15.67, with 32 analysts recommending between $17.09 and $14.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $54.89B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $56.27B to a low estimate of $53.49B. As of the current estimate, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s year-ago sales were $52.6B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.46B, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.62B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $247.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $242.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.95B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $256.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.06B and the low estimate is $247.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.