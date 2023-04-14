This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Intuit Inc. (INTU)

As of close of business last night, Intuit Inc.’s stock clocked out at $441.81, up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $435.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970589 shares were traded. INTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $443.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $438.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $430.

On March 15, 2023, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $444.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $500.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2022, with a $500 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Burton Eve B sold 4,539 shares for $412.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,872,647 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hotz Lauren D sold 500 shares of INTU for $206,580 on Mar 07. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,781 shares after completing the transaction at $413.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Tessel Marianna, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,744 shares for $407.36 each. As a result, the insider received 710,432 and left with 26,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTU now has a Market Capitalization of 122.74B and an Enterprise Value of 128.35B. As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $492.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $339.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 420.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 413.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTU traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 2.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.92, INTU has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 40.80% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.59 and a low estimate of $8.33, while EPS last year was $7.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.37 and $13.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.8. EPS for the following year is $15.53, with 24 analysts recommending between $17.52 and $14.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $6.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.14B to a low estimate of $6.04B. As of the current estimate, Intuit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.63B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.55B and the low estimate is $14.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.