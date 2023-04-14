This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Kellogg Company (K)

As of close of business last night, Kellogg Company’s stock clocked out at $67.85, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $68.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2069218 shares were traded. K stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of K’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On August 05, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $74.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares for $67.64 per share. The transaction valued at 6,764,060 led to the insider holds 55,231,838 shares of the business.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares of K for $6,522,110 on Mar 20. The 10% Owner now owns 55,331,838 shares after completing the transaction at $65.22 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $63.99 each. As a result, the insider received 6,398,840 and left with 55,431,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, K now has a Market Capitalization of 23.43B and an Enterprise Value of 30.30B. As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $77.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that K traded 2.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 346.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.19M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.24M with a Short Ratio of 10.24M, compared to 10.6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.34, K has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $3.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $3.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.01B to a low estimate of $3.79B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.06B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.93B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.94B and the low estimate is $15.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.