This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

As of close of business last night, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s stock clocked out at $16.65, up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $16.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882426 shares were traded. OR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.07B. As of this moment, Osisko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OR has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OR traded 902.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.81M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.96% stake in the company. Shares short for OR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 2.68M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, OR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $46.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.05M to a low estimate of $46.05M. As of the current estimate, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.08M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.08M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.66M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.75M and the low estimate is $179.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.