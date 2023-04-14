Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Dakota Gold Corp. (DC)

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) closed the day trading at $3.45 up 8.83% from the previous closing price of $3.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589422 shares were traded. DC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when ABERLE GERALD MICHAEL bought 10,615 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 30,260 led to the insider holds 4,222,421 shares of the business.

SCHROEDER ALICE D. bought 20,000 shares of DC for $56,000 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 186,809 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, SCHROEDER ALICE D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 59,200 and bolstered with 166,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DC now has a Market Capitalization of 238.68M and an Enterprise Value of 228.61M. As of this moment, Dakota’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DC has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4727.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DC traded about 193.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DC traded about 249.41k shares per day. A total of 72.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.30M. Insiders hold about 17.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 917.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.